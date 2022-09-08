Pentagon officially announces new military aid to Ukraine for $675 million

US President Joe Biden has approved the allocation of a new package of military aid to Kiev for $675 million, said the Pentagon head, Lloyd Austin, at the contact group meeting on Ukraine at the US military base Ramstein in Germany.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, this is the twentieth delivery of equipment by the Biden administration from U.S. stocks to Ukraine since last August. He noted that the new military aid package will include 105mm howitzers, high-precision GMLRS rockets and artillery ammunition.

As The Washington Post previously reported, the new aid package will include, among other things, ammunition for HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, military vehicles, equipment for soldiers, and other equipment.