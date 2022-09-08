Kremlin does not confirm reports about Putin's planned visit to Armenia

The Kremlin has not yet confirmed the reports about the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Armenia. This was announced by Yuri Ushakov, the Russian presidential aide on foreign policy, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I have no confirmation about it. So far, our side has not officially spoken about it," Ushakov told reporters, when asked whether such a visit was being prepared.

He added that the working contacts between the Russian leader and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are active, they have met several times this year, and the politicians talk on the phone on a regular basis.

Earlier, Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan had stated that Vladimir Putin's visit to Armenia may take place between October and December.