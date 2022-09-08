Official Ankara says Sweden and Finland fail to comply with Turkey agreements

Sweden and Finland have still not fulfilled their agreements with Turkey to join NATO, said speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Shentop, news.am reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, Ankara expects Stockholm and Helsinki to take measures against the banned in Turkey Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), FETÖ (the head of the organization Fethullah Gulen is accused in Turkey of trying to organize a coup in the republic in 2016 - note) and other terrorist organizations.

"But no steps have been taken yet, despite the fact that almost two months have passed since the memorandum was signed," Shentop said.