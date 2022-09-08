Official Ankara says Sweden and Finland fail to comply with Turkey agreements

Sweden and Finland have still not fulfilled their agreements with Turkey to join NATO, said speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Shentop, news.am reported.
Common positions failed to be recorded over the most important issues of concern for the Armenian side during the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and the European Council in Brussels, PM Nikol Pashinyan said during a meeting with the Armenian community of Vladivostok.
On September 8, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.
The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The construction of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert is underway, Director of the center Vardan Tadevosyan informed "Artsakhpress".
On September 2, a draw was held for the distribution of the houses built in the administrative area...
Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.
In the evening of September 5, Junior Sergeant Arman Sargsyan (born 2002) of the Armenian Armed Forces,...
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is again spreading disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense...
The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of an Armenian defense ministry...
Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion,...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
