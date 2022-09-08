Philip Reeker arrives in Armenia

The United States Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Ambassador Philip Reeker arrived in Yerevan, the US Embassy in Armenia said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The U.S. Embassy to Armenia welcomes Ambassador Philip Reeker, the Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations to Yerevan. During his visit on September 8-10, Ambassador Reeker will meet with government officials to discuss U.S. support for the diplomatic efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan towards a lasting peace and efforts to normalize Armenia-Turkey relations,” the embassy said.