Suren Papikyan meets with governor of Kansas

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Papikyan praised the high level of relations between the Republic of Armenia and the State of Kansas and thanked them for the warm welcome.

Papikyan introduced the prospects for cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly cooperation between the Kansas National Guard and the Armenian Peacekeeping Brigade, as well as agreements reached during a previous meeting with Major General David Weishaar.

Governor Kelly thanked Papikyan for visiting Kansas and reiterated readiness to make maximum effort to deepen the cooperation that has developed over the years.

Papikyan invited Governor Kelly to visit Armenia.

In honor of Minister Papikyan’s visit, Governor Kelly signed a proclamation declaring September 7th as the Armenia-Kansas Partnership Day.