The European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted about the proposal to provide Ukraine with €5 billion of macrofinancial assistance.

September 7, 2022, 17:38 European Commission offers to allocate €5 billion to Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Today the European Commission offers to allocate to the country additional macrofinancial assistance in the amount of 5 billion euros, the politician wrote.

According to her, the situation in Ukraine requires the full support of Europe.