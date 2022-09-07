Pashinyan to Putin: As for ensuring security in Karabakh, there are nuances that would be useful to discuss

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Karabakh issue on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Let me thank you once again for the invitation to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum," Pashinyan told Putin. "Frankly speaking, I liked the forum (of course it is ongoing) and I am impressed by Vladivostok - it is a beautiful place, I hope there will be reasons to visit it and not only for work, but also on other occasions."

"Of course, as you have already noted, this year has been very important for our relations - both anniversaries, and on the CSTO, and in connection with our bilateral relations.

Russia is the closest partner and strategic ally of the Republic of Armenia, and especially in these difficult times constant contact and reconciliation of positions is very important.

You noted, and I would also like to note the mission of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh. We must recognize that this is not an easy mission, we have said that more than once, and we very much appreciate the activities of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorny Karabakh and in the Lachin corridor. And I think it is very important to highlight that.

In terms of ensuring security in Nagorno Karabakh there are nuances that we always discuss and I think that today it would be very useful to discuss these issues.

Issues pertaining to trade and economic relations between our countries are also traditional. It is very encouraging that in the postpandemic period, our trade and economic relations have not only been restored, but there is also some new positive development here, which we talked about at the forum. Of course, the agenda of our relations is very rich, and I'm sure that today we will also have a substantial, rich conversation. Thank you again for the warm welcome," Pashinyan said.