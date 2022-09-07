Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Pashinyan to Putin: As for ensuring security in Karabakh, there are nuances that would be useful to discuss

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Karabakh issue on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), news.am informs.

Pashinyan to Putin: As for ensuring security in Karabakh, there are nuances that would be useful to discuss

Pashinyan to Putin: As for ensuring security in Karabakh, there are nuances that would be useful to discuss
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "Let me thank you once again for the invitation to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum," Pashinyan told Putin. "Frankly speaking, I liked the forum (of course it is ongoing) and I am impressed by Vladivostok - it is a beautiful place, I hope there will be reasons to visit it and not only for work, but also on other occasions."
"Of course, as you have already noted, this year has been very important for our relations - both anniversaries, and on the CSTO, and in connection with our bilateral relations.
Russia is the closest partner and strategic ally of the Republic of Armenia, and especially in these difficult times constant contact and reconciliation of positions is very important.
You noted, and I would also like to note the mission of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh. We must recognize that this is not an easy mission, we have said that more than once, and we very much appreciate the activities of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorny Karabakh and in the Lachin corridor. And I think it is very important to highlight that.
In terms of ensuring security in Nagorno Karabakh there are nuances that we always discuss and I think that today it would be very useful to discuss these issues.
Issues pertaining to trade and economic relations between our countries are also traditional. It is very encouraging that in the postpandemic period, our trade and economic relations have not only been restored, but there is also some new positive development here, which we talked about at the forum. Of course, the agenda of our relations is very rich, and I'm sure that today we will also have a substantial, rich conversation. Thank you again for the warm welcome," Pashinyan said.

     

Politics

Pashinyan to Putin: As for ensuring security in Karabakh, there are nuances that would be useful to discuss

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Karabakh issue on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), news.am informs.

All news from section

Putin says he is in constant contact with Pashinyan on Nagorno-Karabakh issue

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the...

Pashinyan explains Armenia’s participation at Eastern Economic Forum

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan explained Armenia’s relation to the Eastern Economic Forum and the Far...

Pashinyan says “positive progress ” recorded in trilateral task force for unblocking

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says there’s been positive progress in the work of the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan...

OSCE Minsk Group’s new U.S. Co-Chair to visit Armenia

The United States Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations and OSCE Minsk Group American Co-Chair Philip...

PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Japan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister...

The Decision for Another is Made Only When Dealing with a Degenerate and Devoid of Dignity Counterpart: David Babayan

Do not believe those who will tell you that everything has already been decided before and decided for...

Economy

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.

All news from section

EAEU countries discuss creating Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...

Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...

Republic of Artsakh initiates multiple business support projects seeking to restore war-torn economy

The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

The building conditions of Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center to be expanded

The construction of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert is underway, Director of the center Vardan Tadevosyan informed "Artsakhpress".

All news from section

The opening ceremony of the bust of Ashot Ghulyan (Bekor) held in Stepanakert

On September 6, the unveiling ceremony of the legendary commander Ashot Ghulyan's bust took place in...

The news on planned surrender of several territories has nothing to do with reality. Artsakh InfoCenter

Artsakh's Information Center has issued a message, denying the rumors circulating in social networks...

Hoping to find the lost..The story of a family

Before the 2020 Artsakh War, the family of 82-year-old Dora Sargsyan lived in the Sghnak village of Artsakh’s...

Why sometimes Azerbaijan cars pass through new alternative route connecting Artsakh to Armenia?

The passage of Azerbaijani vehicles through the new route through the corridor connecting Artsakh with...

Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital

On September 2, a procession and a rally dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Republic of Artsakh...

95 families in Artsakh receive houses in new district

On September 2, a draw was held for the distribution of the houses built in the administrative area...

Military

Azeri defense ministry again spreads disinformation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, in the evening of September 6, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone does not correspond to reality.

All news from section

Armenia soldier killed by Azerbaijan shooting

In the evening of September 5, Junior Sergeant Arman Sargsyan (born 2002) of the Armenian Armed Forces,...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire as disinformation

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is again spreading disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense...

Armenian Defense Minister visits U.S.

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan is leading a delegation on a working visit to the United...

Azerbaijani forces open fire in direction of Armenian military vehicle

The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of an Armenian defense ministry...

Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in Lachin landmine blast

Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion,...

Armenia, Russia defense ministers hold talks

Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the...

European Commission offers to allocate €5 billion to Ukraine
Pashinyan to Putin: As for ensuring security in Karabakh, there are nuances that would be useful to discuss
The building conditions of Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center to be expanded
Putin says he is in constant contact with Pashinyan on Nagorno-Karabakh issue
Pashinyan explains Armenia’s participation at Eastern Economic Forum
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

All news from section

Photos

Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The Road of Life (New Route)
The Road of Life (New Route)
Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

All news from section

A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

All news from section

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

All news from section

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

International

European Commission offers to allocate €5 billion to Ukraine

All news from section

Biden: COVID-19 vaccinations will become annual in U

Truss accepts Zelenskyy's invitation to visit Ukraine

Saudi Arabian Air Force and the United States conduct joint drills

Most Read

month

week

day

Search