The building conditions of Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center to be expanded

The construction of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert is underway, Director of the center Vardan Tadevosyan informed "Artsakhpress".

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "At the end of the construction, we will have another 180 square meters, where the treatment of both adults and children will be organized.

There will be rooms for babies, a speech therapist, a psychologist and physiotherapist.

The most important is the sensory room for children with autism. In addition, an open-air place of entertainment with an area of 600 square meters will be created," said V. Tadevosyan.