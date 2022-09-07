Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that they are in constant contact on the subject of Nagorno-Karabakh, news.am reported.

September 7, 2022, 15:59 Putin says he is in constant contact with Pashinyan on Nagorno-Karabakh issue

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "One of the most sensitive issues is the security situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. We are constantly talking to you about this issue, we are in constant contact," the Russian president said.