Pashinyan says "positive progress " recorded in trilateral task force for unblocking

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says there’s been positive progress in the work of the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial trilateral task force on unblocking of economic and transport connections in the region.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Speaking at the 7th Eastern Economic Forum, PM Pashinyan noted that on November 9, 2020, thanks to the personal efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a trilateral statement was signed between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, and the agreement also stipulates unblocking of all transport and economic connections.

“After that, on January 11 of 2021 in Moscow, we signed a statement with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the Azerbaijani President on creating a trilateral working group led by the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan which deals with the opening of connections in the region. The idea of this project is that Armenia will get transport routes through Azerbaijani territory and Azerbaijan will get routes through Armenian territory, but globally this is the opening of new international trade routes,” the PM said.

PM Pashinyan said that Armenia is interested in unblocking. “I hope that in the nearest future we will be able to solve this issue with Russia’s help. Of course, not everything is resolved here. There is positive dynamic in the work of the trilateral working group, but not everything is solved because we must resolve legal issues as to the legal regulations of these roads. The general position is clear, the roads must function under the complete sovereignty of the countries through which they pass. Based on this principle we were able to implement the project, which we logically call Armenian crossroad,” the PM said.

He said he is hopeful that the roads linking East to West and South to North will pass through territory of Armenia. “I think this project is important not only for regional countries – Armenia, Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey, but also for Russia, countries of the Far East and East, African countries,” he said.


     

Pashinyan explains Armenia’s participation at Eastern Economic Forum

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan explained Armenia’s relation to the Eastern Economic Forum and the Far East.

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.

The opening ceremony of the bust of Ashot Ghulyan (Bekor) held in Stepanakert

On September 6, the unveiling ceremony of the legendary commander Ashot Ghulyan's bust took place in Stepanakert, in the courtyard of the primary school N 2, named after the hero.

Azeri defense ministry again spreads disinformation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, in the evening of September 6, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone does not correspond to reality.

