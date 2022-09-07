Truss accepts Zelenskyy's invitation to visit Ukraine

Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in her first call with a foreign leader as she accepted an invitation for her to visit Ukraine and reiterated her support for the country in its war with Russia, Reuters informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Britain has been one of Ukraine's most vocal international backers sending almost 7,000 anti-tank weapons, hundreds of missiles and armoured fighting vehicles. It is also training Ukrainian soldiers.