Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in her first call with a foreign leader as she accepted an invitation for her to visit Ukraine and reiterated her support for the country in its war with Russia, Reuters informs.
Truss accepts Zelenskyy's invitation to visit Ukraine
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Britain has been one of Ukraine's most vocal international backers sending almost 7,000 anti-tank weapons, hundreds of missiles and armoured fighting vehicles. It is also training Ukrainian soldiers.