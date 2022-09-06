The opening ceremony of the bust of Ashot Ghulyan (Bekor) held in Stepanakert

On September 6, the unveiling ceremony of the legendary commander Ashot Ghulyan's bust took place in Stepanakert, in the courtyard of the primary school N 2, named after the hero.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the idea of ​​erecting the bust of Artsakh Hero Ashot Ghulyan became a reality with the co-financing of the Artsakh Republic Government and the Australian-Armenian philanthropist Shant Krajyan, at the initiative of the ARF and with the support of the Stepanakert Municipality.

David Ishkhanyan, a member of Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Bureau, a deputy of the Armenian National Assembly, said: "Today, the soldiers of our glorious army and the new generation are standing next to Bekor's bust. Ashot's eyes are fixed on Shushi. It has a great advice that the ideas of Ashot-Bekor are still realizable," said David Ishkhanyan.

The director of the educational center Laura Martirosyan noted that the educational center has been named after Ashot Ghulyan since 1993.

"The installation of his bust is an important event in our school. Bekor's platoon was formed in our school; from this yard his boys went to the front but, unfortunately, many of them did not return," said L. Martirosyan.

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, statesmen, guests, schoolchildren were present at the bust opening ceremony.