Do not believe those who will tell you that everything has already been decided before and decided for us, Artsakh Minister of Foreign Affairs David Babayan wrote this on Facebook.

September 6, 2022, 13:18 The Decision for Another is Made Only When Dealing with a Degenerate and Devoid of Dignity Counterpart: David Babayan

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The decision for another is made only when dealing with a degenerate and devoid of dignity counterpart. Cowardice and viciousness are among the manifestations of these decreases.

Cowardly and vicious, people are unpatriotic and ready to renounce their homeland in exchange for material benefits.