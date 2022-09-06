Europe will not be able to abandon Russian gas by 2027 — Energy Minister

It is highly likely that Europe will not be able to do away without Russian gas even by 2027, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told TASS in the interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: "To this end, they must be confident they will be able to do that by 2027. The situation with spot prices proves that this is not so simple. Europe can hardly rely on anyone except the US, which is scaling up LNG production," Shulginov said.

"I think the forthcoming winter will show how real their belief in the possibility of rejecting Russian gas is. This will actually lead to a halt of industry, including the chemical one, and gas-fired power generation. This will be an absolutely new life for Europeans. I believe they, most probably, will not manage to abandon [Russian gas - TASS], this is too unsustainable for them," he added.