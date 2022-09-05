The news on planned surrender of several territories has nothing to do with reality. Artsakh InfoCenter

Artsakh's Information Center has issued a message, denying the rumors circulating in social networks that there is an arrangement with Azerbaijan on surrendering the Ivanyan community of Askeran and the Ajapnyak district of Stepanakert city.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The authorities of Artsakh are not carrying out any negotiations on surrendering the Ivanyan community and the Ajapnyak district of Stepanakert, or any other settlement of the Republic of Artsakh. On the contrary, the authorities are working round the clock to develop and initiate long-term and fundamental solutions to improve the livelihood of residents of these and all other communities. We call on everyone to refrain from spreading this or any other kind of disinformation because by doing so you contribute to the enemy’s plans,” the statement reads.