The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is again spreading disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported.

September 5, 2022, 16:29 Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire as disinformation

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The MOD of Armenia informed that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces did not open fire—on the night of September 4-5—at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone.

“The situation on the border is relatively stable and under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the ministry said.