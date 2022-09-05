Artsakhpress

Politics

Armenia to be invited to EU summit on new pan-European security body - The Guardian

Armenia is among the invitees to an EU summit to discuss a new organisation uniting the democracies of the European continent, The Guardian reported citing President of the European Council Charles Michel.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The informal summit will take place in Prague on 6 October to forge a European Political Community.

The new British PM will also be invited.

“While EU diplomats agree on Britain’s invitation to the gathering, the question of Turkey’s inclusion is more controversial. Greece and Cyprus, embroiled in long-running disputes with Ankara, oppose inviting Turkey, which remains an official candidate to join the EU although talks have been stalled for years. Michel said the EU should invite Turkey, but that he wanted to “make sure there is support from all colleagues”, The Guardian reports.

“The rest of the guest-list is straightforward: there will be invites for Norway and Switzerland, non-EU countries deeply integrated into the single market, as well as nine countries hoping to join the EU, including Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and six western Balkan states, plus non-candidates Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

“While there have been concerns the European Political Community could simply replicate existing pan-European bodies, such as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Michel suggested leaders wanted an informal and “very flexible” body, resembling the G7 or the G20.”

He said: “We don’t want a complicated structure.”


     

Politics

Armenia is among the invitees to an EU summit to discuss a new organisation uniting the democracies of the European continent, The Guardian reported citing President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Economy

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.

Society

Hoping to find the lost..The story of a family

Before the 2020 Artsakh War, the family of 82-year-old Dora Sargsyan lived in the Sghnak village of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

Military

Armenian Defense Minister visits U.S.

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan is leading a delegation on a working visit to the United States of America.

Putin announces Russia's return to Arctic
Armenia to be invited to EU summit on new pan-European security body - The Guardian
Turkish warship docks in Israel for first time in more than 10 years
Hoping to find the lost..The story of a family
US Vice President, Polish PM discuss Ukraine, production of nuclear energy — White House
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Photos

Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The Road of Life (New Route)
The Road of Life (New Route)
Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Videos

Culture

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Diaspora

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

International

Putin announces Russia's return to Arctic

