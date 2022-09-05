Turkish warship docks in Israel for first time in more than 10 years

A Turkish warship docked in Israel for the first such visit in more than a decade amid improved relations between U.S. allies after a bitter feud over the Palestinian issue, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The frigate Kemalreis docked in Haifa on Saturday as part of NATO maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea, a Turkish official said. The Israeli official said Ankara had filed a preliminary request for the crew to come ashore.

A Haifa port official noted that this is the first visit by a Turkish naval vessel since 2010, when bilateral ties were spoiled by Israel's storming of a Palestinian aid convoy trying to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

During that incident, Israeli marines killed ten Turks.

Israel, for its part, has objected to Turkey, a NATO member, hosting members of the Palestinian Hamas movement.

In recent months, however, relations between the countries have improved, and energy has become a key area of potential cooperation. They are expected to appoint new ambassadors in the near future.