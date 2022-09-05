Before the 2020 Artsakh War, the family of 82-year-old Dora Sargsyan lived in the Sghnak village of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

September 5, 2022, 12:39 Hoping to find the lost..The story of a family

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: After the occupation of the village by the enemy, they had to take refuge in Stepanakert and now they rent a house in the capital.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Mrs. Dora, presenting their daily life and problems, mentioned that the owner of the apartment gave a small plot of land, where he cultivates various vegetables and keeps domestic birds.

"My father is from Jraghatsner; my mother is from Avetaranot. I got married and started a family in Sghnak.

I have six children, one of my sons died in the 2020 war.

Today, I have 28 great-grandchildren.

They have recently received the necessary furniture from the Ministry of Social Development and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh, as well as benefited from the appropriate state support.

As a result of the draw held recently, the family received a 3-room house in the newly built settlement of Astghashen and will soon settle there.