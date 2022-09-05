US Vice President, Polish PM discuss Ukraine, production of nuclear energy — White House

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki discussed the situation in Ukraine as well as American aid in generating nuclear energy in Poland in a phone conversation on Sunday, according to a written statement by the White House following the talks, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Vice President recognized Poland’s generosity and leadership in hosting millions of Ukrainian refugees and providing critical humanitarian assistance, while also providing vital security assistance," the document reads.

Harris also "reaffirmed the enduring strength of the U.S.-Polish relationship and efforts to bolster our collective security, including the permanent stationing of the U.S. Army V Corps Headquarters Forward Command Post in Poznan."

The two officials also discussed "opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation on civil nuclear power generation in Poland, which would advance European energy security, support global climate solutions, and create thousands of clean energy jobs in both Poland and the United States."