Armenian Defense Minister visits U.S.

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan is leading a delegation on a working visit to the United States of America.
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Defense Ministry said.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Moscow on September 5 to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the foreign ministry said.
The Foreign Ministry of Armenia released a statement on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the declaration...
Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and...
President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan released a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 31st...
Republic of Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan will hold policy consultations across Washington,...
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the course...
On September 2, President Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the “Prosperous Armenia”...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...
The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...
The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The passage of Azerbaijani vehicles through the new route through the corridor connecting Artsakh with Armenia is due to the participation of the relocation of the bases of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed on the former route and being redeployed on the new route—also agreed with Artsakh authorities. This was reported by the office of Artsakh National Security Council—and in response to NEWS.am's written request.
On September 2, a procession and a rally dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Republic of Artsakh...
On September 2, a draw was held for the distribution of the houses built in the administrative area...
In connection with the Day of the Artsakh Republic, President Arayik Harutyunyan attended the Stepanakert...
Today, September 2, 2022, marks the 31st anniversary of the declaration of independence of Artsakh, formerly...
Ruben Vardanyan has renounced his Russian citizenship and announced that he is moving to Artsakh and...
On September 1, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, with first lady Christina Harutyunyan,...
The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of an Armenian defense ministry...
Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion,...
Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the...
The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...
The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
