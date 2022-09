Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Moscow on September 5 to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the foreign ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, matters related to regional security and stability, as well as Armenian-Russian allied relations will be discussed.