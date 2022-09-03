Why sometimes Azerbaijan cars pass through new alternative route connecting Artsakh to Armenia?

The passage of Azerbaijani vehicles through the new route through the corridor connecting Artsakh with Armenia is due to the participation of the relocation of the bases of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed on the former route and being redeployed on the new route—also agreed with Artsakh authorities. This was reported by the office of Artsakh National Security Council—and in response to NEWS.am's written request.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The NEWS.am crew, going from Armenia to Artsakh on Thursday, had recorded that Azerbaijani cars were also passing through the new alternative motorway.