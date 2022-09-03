US President Joe Biden will request $11.7 billion in emergency funding from Congress to provide lethal aid and budget support to Ukraine, and $22.4 billion for COVID-19 relief ahead of a potential fall case surge, the White House said on Friday, Reuters reported.

September 3, 2022, 10:57 Biden to request $11.7bn from US Congress in emergency funding for Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The emergency funding request will also include $2 billion to address the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on US energy supplies, Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, wrote in blog post.