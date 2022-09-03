Artsakhpress

Biden to request $11.7bn from US Congress in emergency funding for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will request $11.7 billion in emergency funding from Congress to provide lethal aid and budget support to Ukraine, and $22.4 billion for COVID-19 relief ahead of a potential fall case surge, the White House said on Friday, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The emergency funding request will also include $2 billion to address the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on US energy supplies, Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, wrote in blog post.


     

Statement of Armenian Foreign Ministry on 31st anniversary of proclamation of Republic of Artsakh

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia released a statement on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the declaration of the Republic of Artsakh.

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.

Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital

On September 2, a procession and a rally dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Republic of Artsakh was held in Stepanakert.

Azerbaijani forces open fire in direction of Armenian military vehicle

The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of an Armenian defense ministry vehicle in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian ministry of defense said.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

Biden to request $11.7bn from US Congress in emergency funding for Ukraine

