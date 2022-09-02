On September 2, a procession and a rally dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Republic of Artsakh was held in Stepanakert.

September 2, 2022, 23:26 Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: It started at 18:00 from Freedom Square and ended at Revival Square. One hour later after the procession a rally was organized.

The event opened with the national anthem of the Republic of Artsakh.