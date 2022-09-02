95 families in Artsakh receive houses in new district

On September 2, a draw was held for the distribution of the houses built in the administrative area of the Astghashen community for 95 families displaced from the villages of Sghnagh, Moshkhmhat, Madatashen and Jraghatsner of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the beginning of the ceremony Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan said: ''This event is aimed at emphasizing that Artsakh lives and will be strengthened thanks to God.

In order to strengthen Artsakh, first of all, it is necessary to be multiplied. Today, the state has given an opportunity to build and develop Artsakh, because only a strong Artsakh can resist the enemy," said the leader of Artsakh Diocese.

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan said it is very meaningful that the ceremony is taking place on the Artsakh Republic Day during the difficult post-war period.

“Over 136 houses are being built here by state funds. Several dozens of other families will also receive new homes here soon. We are building the multiple of what was lost to keep Artsakh Armenian with our living, existence and creations,” he said.

Armen Mangasaryan, the Chairman of the Apartment Issues Committee of Artsakh, said that during the 1-year activity of the agency more than 1000 apartments were handed over to beneficiaries.