Konstantin Zatulin congratulates people of Artsakh on Republic Day anniversary

Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the Russian State Duma, has congratulated the people of Artsakh on the occasion of the Republic Day anniversary, news.am informs.

September 2, 2022, 15:15

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The respective congratulatory message reads as follows, in particular:

"I want to assure you that all non-indifferent people of Russia are concerned about peace and prosperity in Nagorno-Karabakh. Having gone through many wars shoulder to shoulder with the natives of Nagorno-Karabakh, today participating in a special military operation in Ukraine, we acutely sense the need for a world based on justice. People who have taken up arms in the past years to defend their honor and dignity have full right to self-determination. I pray to God that everyone realizes this and treats the people of Nagorno-Karabakh with respect. I wish you and the [Artsakh] republic peace, happiness, and well-being."