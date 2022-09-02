President Harutyunyan received the delegation of the “Prosperous Armenia” Party

On September 2, President Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the “Prosperous Armenia” Party who arrived in Stepanakert on the occasion of 31st anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the domestic and foreign policy were discussed during the meeting. The Head of the State highlighted the visits of representatives of the Armenian political forces to Artsakh, and meetings with them, which, according to the President, have a positive effect on the consistent deepening and expansion of intra-Armenian relations.

President Harutyunyan highly appreciated the contribution of the "Prosperous Armenia" Party and, in particular, the personal participation of the leader of the party, Gagik Tsarukyan, in the process of implementing various programs in Artsakh, emphasizing that such an approach contributes to a large extent to the rapid overcoming of the difficulties of the post-war period.