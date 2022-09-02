Artsakh President visits Stepanakert Memorial on Artsakh Republic Day

In connection with the Day of the Artsakh Republic, President Arayik Harutyunyan attended the Stepanakert Memorial Complex, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: On September 2, on the occasion of the Day of the Artsakh Republic, President Arayik Harutyunyan, together with third President Bako Sahakyan, visited the capital Stepanakert Memorial and Military Pantheon and laid a wreath and flowers to the graves of freedom fighters who died for the independence and freedom of Artsakh.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Vrtanesh Abrahamyan, high-ranking officials of Artsakh, representatives of the Supreme Command Staff of the Defense Army, and guests from Armenia also attended the official ceremony.