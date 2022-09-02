On September 2, Artsakh FM David Babayan sent a message on the Day of the Artsakh Republic.

September 2, 2022, 11:34 Today the defense of Artsakh is the most important task facing the world Armenians. Artsakh FM

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Dear compatriots, friends and party members,

On behalf of the Conservative Party of Artsakh and on myself peronally, I cordially congratulate all of us on the 31st anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Artsakh.

The creation of the Republic of Artsakh is one of the most important pages in the history of the Armenian people, one of our greatest victories and geopolitical applications. Armenians from all over the world participated in the defense of Artsakh, its development and strengthening. Thousands of our compatriots gave their lives for Artsakh , and today the defense of Artsakh is the most important task facing the world Armenians, which will shape the future of our people.

Long live the Republic of Artsakh!

Long live the Armenian people'' reads the message.