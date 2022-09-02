Today the defense of Artsakh is the most important task facing the world Armenians. Artsakh FM

On September 2, Artsakh FM David Babayan sent a message on the Day of the Artsakh Republic.
On September 2, President Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the “Prosperous Armenia” Party who arrived in Stepanakert on the occasion of 31st anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh Republic.
US Members of Congress Frank Pallone, Gus Bilirakis, Jackie Speier, David Valadao and Adam Schiff sent...
On September 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a message on the Day of the Artsakh...
High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European...
At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reflected...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Brussels on August...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...
The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...
The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In connection with the Day of the Artsakh Republic, President Arayik Harutyunyan attended the Stepanakert Memorial Complex, the Presidential Office stated.
Today, September 2, 2022, marks the 31st anniversary of the declaration of independence of Artsakh, formerly...
Ruben Vardanyan has renounced his Russian citizenship and announced that he is moving to Artsakh and...
On September 1, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, with first lady Christina Harutyunyan,...
Today, on September 1, the first school bell rang in the educational institutions of the Republic.
The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction approved the motion of investigators to remand into pre-trial...
Ruben Vardanyan, the initiator of the "Future Armenian" Movement, Co-founder of the "Aurora" Humanitarian...
Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion, according to Azerbaijani media reports.
Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the...
The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...
The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...
On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...
The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
