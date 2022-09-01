Ruben Vardanyan renounces Russian citizenship, moves to Artsakh

Ruben Vardanyan has renounced his Russian citizenship and announced that he is moving to Artsakh and launching the Artsakh Security and Development Front.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In a statement released through his IDea Foundation, Vardanyan called on Armenians around the world to join the struggle of Artsakh.

“The existential Sardarapat moment has reached us, Armenians. We can’t feel it, like we can’t feel radiation. But if we don’t stand shoulder to shoulder, we will lose what’s our backbone,” Vardanyan said.

He renounced his Russian citizenship and is coming to Artsakh as an Armenian citizen, “because that’s the right thing.”