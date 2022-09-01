Kazakh leader to seek second term in snap election

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev plans to call an early election in coming months and seek a second term, he told the country’s parliament in an annual address.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Tokayev also proposed holding snap parliamentary elections early next year, Reuters reports.

Tokayev was elected for a five-year term in 2019 when former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev abruptly resigned after almost three decades in power.

Tokayev has also proposed increasing the presidential term to seven years from five while prohibiting future presidents from seeking more than one term.