Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Kazakh leader to seek second term in snap election

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev plans to call an early election in coming months and seek a second term, he told the country’s parliament in an annual address.

Kazakh leader to seek second term in snap election

Kazakh leader to seek second term in snap election

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Tokayev also proposed holding snap parliamentary elections early next year, Reuters reports.

Tokayev was elected for a five-year term in 2019 when former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev abruptly resigned after almost three decades in power.

Tokayev has also proposed increasing the presidential term to seven years from five while prohibiting future presidents from seeking more than one term.


     

See also

China may have committed 'crimes against humanity' in Xinjiang, UN says

Gas prices in Europe surge threefold in summer to $2,500 per 1,000 cubic meters

IAEA inspection team arrives in Kiev — CNN

Putin, Lukashenko discuss situation in Ukraine

Scholz declares intention to create new air defense system in Europe

Politics

Armenia premier on Brussels meeting with Azerbaijan president: Discussion was extensive, it’s not easy

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reflected his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan in Brussels Wednesday—and with the mediation of President Charles Michel of the European Council, news.am informs.

All news from section

Pashinyan, Aliyev agree to continue talks at the level of foreign ministers

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Brussels on August...

The Human Rights Ombudsman Published an Ad Hoc Trilingual Report on the Violations of the Rights of the People of Artsakh by Azerbaijan in August 2022

The Human Rights Ombudsman’s office published an ad hoc trilingual report (Armenian, Russian, English)...

Artsakh army former commander is released from custody

The detention period for Mikayel Arzumanyan—Artsakh ex-Defense Minister, Defense Army former Commander,...

Concluding observations of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination include cases of gross human rights violations committed by Azerbaijan during the aggression against Artsakh in 2020 and beyond

Concluding observations of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination include cases...

Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel meeting kicks off in Brussels

The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel...

Russia continues working with Yerevan and Baku for unblocking transportation ties – foreign ministry spox

Russia, together with Yerevan and Baku, is focused on implementing all the provisions of the trilateral...

Economy

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.

All news from section

EAEU countries discuss creating Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...

Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...

Republic of Artsakh initiates multiple business support projects seeking to restore war-torn economy

The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

President Harutyunyan attended a solemn ceremony of the First Bell in the Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex of the capital

On September 1, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, with first lady Christina Harutyunyan, visited the Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex in the capital and attended the ceremony of the First Bell, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

The Day of Knowledge and Education celebrated in Stepanakert

Today, on September 1, the first school bell rang in the educational institutions of the Republic.

Former commander of Artsakh Defense Army Lt. General Arzumanyan jailed

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction approved the motion of investigators to remand into pre-trial...

I was one of the first to travel along the new road connecting Artsakh with Armenia. Ruben Vardanyan

Ruben Vardanyan, the initiator of the "Future  Armenian" Movement, Co-founder of the "Aurora" Humanitarian...

Artsakh-Armenia traffic now carried out by alternative road bypassing Berdzor (Lachin) town

Traffic between Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia is now carried out by the alternative motorway...

The displaced family from Berdzor sees its future in Artsakh

The Harutyunyan family, displaced from Berdzor, lived in the Sonasar village of Kashatagh region until...

Mikhail Gorbachev, first and only president of ex-USSR, dies aged 92

Mikhail Gorbachev, the first president of the Soviet Union, has died, the Central Clinical Hospital said...

Military

Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in Lachin landmine blast

Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

All news from section

Armenia, Russia defense ministers hold talks

Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation along line of contact relatively stable

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite...

President Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...

Artsakh Defense Army: 2 soldiers wounded

On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...

China may have committed 'crimes against humanity' in Xinjiang, UN says
Kazakh leader to seek second term in snap election
Armenia premier on Brussels meeting with Azerbaijan president: Discussion was extensive, it’s not easy
President Harutyunyan attended a solemn ceremony of the First Bell in the Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex of the capital
The Day of Knowledge and Education celebrated in Stepanakert
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

All news from section

Photos

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

All news from section

A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

All news from section

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

All news from section

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

International

China may have committed 'crimes against humanity' in Xinjiang, UN says

All news from section

Kazakh leader to seek second term in snap election

Gas prices in Europe surge threefold in summer to $2,500 per 1,000 cubic meters

SANA: Israel launches missile strikes at Aleppo International Airport

Most Read

month

week

day

Search