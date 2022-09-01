At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reflected his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan in Brussels Wednesday—and with the mediation of President Charles Michel of the European Council, news.am informs.

September 1, 2022, 13:35 Armenia premier on Brussels meeting with Azerbaijan president: Discussion was extensive, it’s not easy

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Of course, it is understandable that the discussion was extensive, the discussion is not easy. But I want to record that our goals continue to be what I have announced in my speeches. The Armenian government has adopted the peace agenda, and here, too, we need determination to bring that agenda into fruition. We all must understand that it is not easy and simple, and the possible solutions are not obvious. We have to work consistently, and, also, I believe that it is a necessity, it is also the wish of our people that a lasting and comprehensive peace be established in our region as soon as possible, and we need to focus more and more on resolving this issue.

There is simply no [need] to provide other details at this moment because what we have agreed on has indeed been presented in brief. In the future, if there are details or proposals, or topics that are mature enough to be discussed in the government, with the public, with political forces, we will definitely do that," Pashinyan said.