The Day of Knowledge and Education celebrated in Stepanakert

Today, on September 1, the first school bell rang in the educational institutions of the Republic.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, at the school №1 named after Khachatur Abovyan rang the first bell for students taking their first steps in school life in the 2022-2023 academic years.

At the event dedicated to the Day of Knowledge and Education, the spiritual pastor of the Cathedral of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God in Stepanakert, Father Matteos Dravants delivered a word of blessing.

"I am sure that each of us will do the utmost so that today's first graders receive such a wonderful key as the recognition of the letters of our Armenian alphabet, and through which they should think and pray in Armenian throughout their lifetime. Under the influence of the Holy Spirit, we should be able to give our children such an education so that in the future they can use their knowledge for the protection, development and well-being of our Motherland," said Father Mattheos Dravants, congratulating the students on the occasion of the beginning of the academic year.

Director of Stepanakert’s school N1 Lena Avanesyan said: "We, Armenians, have always valued knowledge throughout our centuries-long history. We have never given up the light and power of the knowledge. And even today, when we are living in really difficult times, we still hold children's hands and come to school, a hearth that is considered a forge of knowledge, with the task of equipping the young generation with the power of knowledge and raising a patriotic generation that will live in the homeland," said the director of the educational institution.

At the solemn event, students performed songs, dances and recitations.