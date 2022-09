The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction approved the motion of investigators to remand into pre-trial detention Lt. General Mikayel Arzumanyan, the former Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh.

September 1, 2022, 11:01 Former commander of Artsakh Defense Army Lt. General Arzumanyan jailed

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: His lawyer said in a statement.

Arzumanyan is charged with military negligence.