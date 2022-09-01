Syrian media reported that there were explosions and large fires near the military airport in Aleppo. The air defense forces were deployed. Israeli Air Force planes fired three missiles at the airport.

September 1, 2022, 09:38 SANA: Israel launches missile strikes at Aleppo International Airport

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "At 8 p.m., Israel launched a rocket attack on the international airport in Aleppo," the Syrian news agency SANA reported, citing a military source. The airport was damaged, the report said.

According to a Syrian TV report, the strike struck the runways and hangars. A fire broke out on the spot. There is no information about the casualties.