SANA: Israel launches missile strikes at Aleppo International Airport

Syrian media reported that there were explosions and large fires near the military airport in Aleppo. The air defense forces were deployed. Israeli Air Force planes fired three missiles at the airport.
Syrian media reported that there were explosions and large fires near the military airport in Aleppo. The air defense forces were deployed. Israeli Air Force planes fired three missiles at the airport.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Brussels on August 31 under the mediation of European Council President Charles Michel, stated the Office of the Prime Minister.
The Human Rights Ombudsman’s office published an ad hoc trilingual report (Armenian, Russian, English)...
The detention period for Mikayel Arzumanyan—Artsakh ex-Defense Minister, Defense Army former Commander,...
Concluding observations of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination include cases...
The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel...
Russia, together with Yerevan and Baku, is focused on implementing all the provisions of the trilateral...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message to India’s Prime Minister Narendra...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...
The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...
The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Ruben Vardanyan, the initiator of the "Future Armenian" Movement, Co-founder of the "Aurora" Humanitarian Initiative, philanthropist, wrote about this on the Facebook page.
Traffic between Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia is now carried out by the alternative motorway...
The Harutyunyan family, displaced from Berdzor, lived in the Sonasar village of Kashatagh region until...
Mikhail Gorbachev, the first president of the Soviet Union, has died, the Central Clinical Hospital said...
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan addressed a message on the International Day of...
Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh have already been deployed on the 4.7 km road section of the...
In Lisagor community of Shushi region, the problems of Internet, mobile communication, and water supply...
Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion, according to Azerbaijani media reports.
Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the...
The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...
The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...
On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...
The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
month
week
day