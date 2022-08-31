Ruben Vardanyan, the initiator of the "Future Armenian" Movement, Co-founder of the "Aurora" Humanitarian Initiative, philanthropist, wrote about this on the Facebook page.

August 31, 2022, 16:53 I was one of the first to travel along the new road connecting Artsakh with Armenia. Ruben Vardanyan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "My main feelings were that no matter how difficult the situation is for us we should not despair. On the contrary, this should give us strength to unite and move forward," wrote Vardanyan.