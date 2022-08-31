Artsakh army former commander is released from custody

The detention period for Mikayel Arzumanyan—Artsakh ex-Defense Minister, Defense Army former Commander, and Chief Advisor to the Artsakh President—has ended, and therefore he was released by a court decision. His lawyer Yerem Sargsyan informed NEWS.am.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The attorney added, however, that a petition to remand Arzumanyan in custody has been submitted to the Yerevan court, and the latter is now considering this pretrial measure.

The lawyer stated that Arzumanyan does not accept the charges against him.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has stated that Mikayel Arzumanyan is accused of the fall of Artsakh’s Shushi city and neighboring regions to Azerbaijan during the war in the fall of 2020.