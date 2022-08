The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev launched in Brussels.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: This is the fourth meeting of Pashinyan, Michel and Aliyev in this format.