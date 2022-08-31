Artsakhpress

Russia continues working with Yerevan and Baku for unblocking transportation ties – foreign ministry spox

Russia, together with Yerevan and Baku, is focused on implementing all the provisions of the trilateral agreements reached at a high level, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS:  She stated that the work within the agreed trilateral formats is of substantive nature. In this context Zakharova reminded the meetings of the working group on border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which Russia is providing a consulting support.
As for the reports on forming a working group with the mediation of the European Union, the Russian MFA Spokeswoman said that Russia has not got any information on that by the Armenian and Azerbaijani partners.
“The EU activeness in the South Caucasus is determined by geopolitical ambitions. In our opinion, it has no link with the real desire to contribute to improving the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. These are the fake initiatives of Europeans which are more like usurping the laurels of the mediation, with nothing underneath. We, as mediators, are working, and this work is bringing concrete results and getting respective assessment by the sides. Those who present themselves as mediators, but not being so, are just incapable of offering something”, she said.
Zakharova also commented on the recent statement of Turkish deputy minister of trade Rıza Tuna Turagay, who said that the so-called “Zangezur corridor” will open soon, citing an agreement with Russia.
“I have no information about the contacts between the Turkish ministry of trade and the Russian partners. I can only say that Russia continues the substantive work with Baku and Yerevan aimed at unblocking the transportation ties in South Caucasus, and the work implies a package solution on concrete routes. They should be based on the principles of sovereignty and respect of Armenia and Azerbaijan and should contribute to the security and economic welfare of the region”, Maria Zakharova stated.

     

Artsakh army former commander is released from custody

The detention period for Mikayel Arzumanyan—Artsakh ex-Defense Minister, Defense Army former Commander, and Chief Advisor to the Artsakh President—has ended, and therefore he was released by a court decision. His lawyer Yerem Sargsyan informed NEWS.am.

Concluding observations of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination include cases of gross human rights violations committed by Azerbaijan during the aggression against Artsakh in 2020 and beyond

Concluding observations of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination include cases...

Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel meeting kicks off in Brussels

The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel...

India could play positive role in fair solution of problems facing the world and our regions – Armenian PM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message to India’s Prime Minister Narendra...

Artsakh has only one future as part of Azerbaijan: deportation, destruction and genocide. David Babayan

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hajiyev said that Azerbaijanis and Armenians can live side by...

European Council chief has phone talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

President of the European Council Charles Michel is planning to hold telephone conversations with Prime...

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.

EAEU countries discuss creating Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...

Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...

Republic of Artsakh initiates multiple business support projects seeking to restore war-torn economy

The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Artsakh-Armenia traffic now carried out by alternative road bypassing Berdzor (Lachin) town

Traffic between Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia is now carried out by the alternative motorway bypassing the Berdzor (Lachin) town of Artsakh.

The displaced family from Berdzor sees its future in Artsakh

The Harutyunyan family, displaced from Berdzor, lived in the Sonasar village of Kashatagh region until...

Mikhail Gorbachev, first and only president of ex-USSR, dies aged 92

Mikhail Gorbachev, the first president of the Soviet Union, has died, the Central Clinical Hospital said...

303 persons still missing as a result of 2020 Artsakh War according to ICRC data

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan addressed a message on the International Day of...

Russian peacekeepers already deployed on respective section of new route

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh have already been deployed on the 4.7 km road section of the...

Communication and water supply problems in Lisagor community need an urgent solution

In Lisagor community of Shushi region, the problems of Internet, mobile communication, and water supply...

The bust of Artsakh Hero Ashot Ghulyan will be erected in the yard of the school named after the hero

On the initiative of the Artsakh Republic Government, a bust of Artsakh Hero Ashot Ghulyan will soon...

Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in Lachin landmine blast

Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

Armenia, Russia defense ministers hold talks

Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation along line of contact relatively stable

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite...

President Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...

Artsakh Defense Army: 2 soldiers wounded

On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...

Concluding observations of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination include cases of gross human rights violations committed by Azerbaijan during the aggression against Artsakh in 2020 and beyond
Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel meeting kicks off in Brussels
Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

EU seeks demilitarization around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

IAEA inspection team arrives in Kiev — CNN

Iran closes borders with Iraq over unrest

Putin, Lukashenko discuss situation in Ukraine

