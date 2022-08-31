Artsakh-Armenia traffic now carried out by alternative road bypassing Berdzor (Lachin) town

Traffic between Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia is now carried out by the alternative motorway bypassing the Berdzor (Lachin) town of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The new Stepanakert-Goris road, which starts from the intersection of the Berdadzor subregion of the Shushi region, has been put into operation from 20:00, August 30. Russian peacekeepers are deployed along the road. Highway patrol officers of the Artsakh police and rescuers of the State Service of Emergency Situations are also on patrol here, ensuring the safe passage of citizens,” the interior ministry said.