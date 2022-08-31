India could play positive role in fair solution of problems facing the world and our regions – Armenian PM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and India, the PM’s Office said.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message reads:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I cordially congratulate you on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our friendly countries.

I should praise the fact that the ties between our nations having millennia-old history have got a new impetus especially in recent years. The best evidence of it is the mutually beneficial cooperation that is growing and developing in various areas day by day. The political dialogue has activated, the Armenian-Indian inter-governmental commission is effectively operating, there is a close cooperation in education, culture, IT, defense, trade-economic and other sectors.