The Harutyunyan family, displaced from Berdzor, lived in the Sonasar village of Kashatagh region until the third Artsakh war.
The displaced family from Berdzor sees its future in Artsakh
In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Mkrtich Harutyunyan informed that they had settled in Berdzor for about 8 months, when due to recent events, they had to be evacuated.
"We decided to stay in Artsakh and move to Stepanakert. It could not be otherwise, because here is our homeland,” said M. Harutyunyan.
He noted that in Sonasar, they left what they had created over the years. The family was able to take only clothes from the village during the evacuation. Only the father of the family benefited from the state support programs provided to displaced people, while his two daughters and 2-year-old grandson are not beneficiaries. However, Mkrtich, deprived of his own home 3 times, does not despair, as he emphasizes: "This is our land, I cannot live anywhere else."
The family members currently do not have a job or a means of livelihood. They note that it is generally difficult, but they do not despair. They hope that soon they will have their own roof, definitely in one of the villages of Artsakh and they will be engaged in agriculture.