The Harutyunyan family, displaced from Berdzor, lived in the Sonasar village of Kashatagh region until the third Artsakh war.

August 31, 2022, 10:40 The displaced family from Berdzor sees its future in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: Due to the war, the village has been occupied by the enemy. The father of the family said that during the recent 44-Day War he joined the volunteer squad and took part in combat operations, while his two daughters had been evacuated during that time. After the war, they returned and settled in Berdzor, from where they have been evacuated a few days ago. Now they have taken refuge in one of the hotels in Stepanakert.



In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Mkrtich Harutyunyan informed that they had settled in Berdzor for about 8 months, when due to recent events, they had to be evacuated.



"We decided to stay in Artsakh and move to Stepanakert. It could not be otherwise, because here is our homeland,” said M. Harutyunyan.



He noted that in Sonasar, they left what they had created over the years. The family was able to take only clothes from the village during the evacuation. Only the father of the family benefited from the state support programs provided to displaced people, while his two daughters and 2-year-old grandson are not beneficiaries. However, Mkrtich, deprived of his own home 3 times, does not despair, as he emphasizes: "This is our land, I cannot live anywhere else."