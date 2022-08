Mikhail Gorbachev, the first president of the Soviet Union, has died, the Central Clinical Hospital said on Tuesday. He was 91.

August 31, 2022, 09:11 Mikhail Gorbachev, first and only president of ex-USSR, dies aged 92

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Tonight, after a serious and prolonged illness, Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev has died," the hospital said.