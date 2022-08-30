IAEA inspection team arrives in Kiev — CNN

A 14-member team from the International Atomic Energy Agency led by its Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived in Kiev, CNN reported on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The delegation was seen by CNN reporters in a Kiev hotel. No information is yet available on when the mission will arrive at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Grossi said earlier that the IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye plant had been formed and would arrive there later this week. The inspectors would assess the physical damage to the plant and check the facility’s security and safety systems. The experts led by Grossi will also have to evaluate staff conditions at the plant and take urgent measures to ensure safety there.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Energodar, is controlled by Russian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense has said Ukrainian forces have inflicted several strikes on the territory of the station in recent days, using, in particular, drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but some shells hit the infrastructure and the area around the nuclear waste repository, thereby posing a threat of radiation leakage.