Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hajiyev said that Azerbaijanis and Armenians can live side by side as citizens of the one country, Artsakh FM David Babayan wrote on his Facebook page.

August 30, 2022, 17:04 Artsakh has only one future as part of Azerbaijan: deportation, destruction and genocide. David Babayan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Firstly, Armenians and Azerbaijanis can live within the same country, but this country can only be a third country. There are many such examples, such as Russia, USA, Switzerland, etc. But Azerbaijan is doing everything to ensure that even in such countries, Azerbaijanis treat Armenians with hostility.