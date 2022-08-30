European Council chief has phone talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

President of the European Council Charles Michel is planning to hold telephone conversations with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ahead of their upcoming trilateral meeting scheduled on August 31 in Brussels.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Preparatory calls today in advance of tomorrow’s fourth Brussels meeting with Azerbaijani President and Prime Minister of Armenia”, Charles Michel tweeted.