Putin, Lukashenko discuss situation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on his birthday by telephone. The two men also discussed the current agenda, including Ukraine, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated the president of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on his birthday," the news release reads. Earlier, Putin sent a message of congratulations.

"Some crucial issues on the bilateral agenda as well as the situation in Ukraine were discussed," the Kremlin said.

In the congratulatory telegram, uploaded to the Kremlin’s website, Putin noted Lukashenko's great personal contribution to the development of relations between Russia and Belarus.

"You make a great personal contribution to the development of friendly, allied Russian-Belarusian ties and partnership in countering threats and challenges to our common security," Putin said. "I highly appreciate our good, comradely relations, which allow us to discuss the most complex issues frankly and thoroughly. I am looking forward to continuing a constructive dialogue and close joint work to step up bilateral cooperation in all spheres and to further develop integration within the framework of the Union State."

The Russian leader pointed out that this "undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of our fraternal peoples."

"I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, prosperity and continued success," Putin said.