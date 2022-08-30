Iran closes borders with Iraq over unrest

Iran closed its land borders to Iraq as flights to the country halted Tuesday amid violence in Baghdad following an influential Shiite cleric’s announcement he would resign from politics, The Associated Press reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The death toll rose to 20 Iraqis on Tuesday after the unrest erupted the previous day, according to a senior medical official.

Iraq’s military said four rockets were launched into the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government where armed clashes raged overnight between a militia royal to Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and Iraqi security forces.

Iranian state television cited “unrests” and “curfew” in Iraqi cities for the reason for the border closures. It urged Iranians avoid any travel to Iraq while urging Iran’s Shiite pilgrims in Iraq to avoid further travel between cities.

The decision came as millions of Iranians were preparing to visit Iraq for annual pilgrimage to Shiite sites.