Iran closes borders with Iraq over unrest

Iran closed its land borders to Iraq as flights to the country halted Tuesday amid violence in Baghdad following an influential Shiite cleric’s announcement he would resign from politics, The Associated Press reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The death toll rose to 20 Iraqis on Tuesday after the unrest erupted the previous day, according to a senior medical official.

Iraq’s military said four rockets were launched into the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government where armed clashes raged overnight between a militia royal to Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and Iraqi security forces.

Iranian state television cited “unrests” and “curfew” in Iraqi cities for the reason for the border closures. It urged Iranians avoid any travel to Iraq while urging Iran’s Shiite pilgrims in Iraq to avoid further travel between cities.

The decision came as millions of Iranians were preparing to visit Iraq for annual pilgrimage to Shiite sites.


     

Politics

Artsakh has only one future as part of Azerbaijan: deportation, destruction and genocide. David Babayan

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hajiyev said that Azerbaijanis and Armenians can live side by side as citizens of the one country, Artsakh FM David Babayan wrote on his Facebook page.

European Council chief has phone talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

President of the European Council Charles Michel is planning to hold telephone conversations with Prime...

Azerbaijan continues ignoring decisions of European Court of Human Rights – Armenia MFA

August 30 is the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, which was declared by the...

Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir...

A decision was made in the Sitting of the Artsakh Republic Security Council to carry out the communication with Armenia along a new route since 8 PM, August 30

On August 29, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a regular sitting of the Security...

Pashinyan, Putin to hold phone talk

President of Russia Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol...

Moscow to continue to help Yerevan in strengthening its defense capabilities and border security – Russian MFA

Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty...

Economy

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.

EAEU countries discuss creating Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...

Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...

Republic of Artsakh initiates multiple business support projects seeking to restore war-torn economy

The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

303 persons still missing as a result of 2020 Artsakh War according to ICRC data

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan addressed a message on the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

Russian peacekeepers already deployed on respective section of new route

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh have already been deployed on the 4.7 km road section of the...

Communication and water supply problems in Lisagor community need an urgent solution

In Lisagor community of Shushi region, the problems of Internet, mobile communication, and water supply...

The bust of Artsakh Hero Ashot Ghulyan will be erected in the yard of the school named after the hero

On the initiative of the Artsakh Republic Government, a bust of Artsakh Hero Ashot Ghulyan will soon...

Shushi-Berdzor-Goris road section connecting Artsakh with Armenia to function until August 31

The Shushi-Berdzor-Goris road section of the interstate highway connecting Artsakh with Armenia will...

No victims reported at plant fire. Artsakh Healthcare Ministry

There are no victims in the Stepanakert plant fire at this moment, the healthcare ministry of Artsakh...

Fire breaks out in oxygen equipment workshop in Stepanakert

The State Service of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Interior of Artsakh released details from...

Military

Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in Lachin landmine blast

Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

Armenia, Russia defense ministers hold talks

Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday held talks on the...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation along line of contact relatively stable

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 11-12 and as of 09:00 was relatively stable despite...

President Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens called up for military service within the framework of the partial mobilization

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on demobilization of the citizens...

Artsakh Defense Army: Situation at line of contact relatively stable

The situation was relatively stable, despite the "certain remaining tension”, overnight August 9-10...

Artsakh Defense Army: 2 soldiers wounded

On Monday, Artsakh Defense Army contract servicemen Gurgen Danielyan and Artur Arushanyan were wounded...

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire again

The situation at the line of contact overnight August 8-9 and as of 12:00 was relatively stable despite...

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Photos

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

International

IAEA inspection team arrives in Kiev — CNN

Iran closes borders with Iraq over unrest

Putin, Lukashenko discuss situation in Ukraine

Scholz declares intention to create new air defense system in Europe

