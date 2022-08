Director Hayk Ordyan's feature film "Zulali" will be screened from September 13 to 18 during the World Cinema Days, which are held as part of the Tashkent International Film Festival, as news.am informs, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The three-part story reveals a great family tragedy with all its family happy and sad episodes where the atmosphere, life, and nature of the village occupy a special place.

This film has received partial state funding from the National Cinema Center of Armenia under the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia.